Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.75. 543,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,850. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.74. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

