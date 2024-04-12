Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

