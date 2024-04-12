Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $10.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.68. 1,664,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,015. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

