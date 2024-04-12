Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. 1,316,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,310. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

