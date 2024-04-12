Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $268.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,333. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

