1,212 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $402.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

