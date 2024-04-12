iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $517.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.50. The company has a market cap of $400.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

