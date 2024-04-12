Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 170 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.