Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,990,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 4,377,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

