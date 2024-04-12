Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mondelez International traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.20. Approximately 1,066,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,432,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

