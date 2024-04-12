RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 2,300,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,999. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

