Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. 8,327,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

