Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 7,506,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

