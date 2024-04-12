Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $808,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

