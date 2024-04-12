Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,457.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953,704 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,117,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $518.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.