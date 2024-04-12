Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $224,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

