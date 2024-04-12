1,743 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

