Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
