iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.50. The company has a market capitalization of $402.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

