Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

