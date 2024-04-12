Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 624,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,741. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

