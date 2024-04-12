Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

ELV opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

