Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 337 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.47. The stock had a trading volume of 443,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

