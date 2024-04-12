Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

