CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

