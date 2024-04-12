Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $308.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $266.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

