Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.31. 2,127,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,155,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

