Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.80. 391,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

