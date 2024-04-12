Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

