Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

