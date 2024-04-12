Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 66 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

United Rentals stock opened at $685.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

