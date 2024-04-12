Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 438,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Mobileye Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,667 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,215. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.05, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

