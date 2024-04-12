Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,446 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 1,354,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

