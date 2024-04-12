Essex LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $296.55. 1,163,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.45 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.77.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.