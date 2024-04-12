Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.37. The firm has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.45 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

