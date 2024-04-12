Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,217. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

