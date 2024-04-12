Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $302.86 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

