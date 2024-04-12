Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

