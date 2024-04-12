Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IYW opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

