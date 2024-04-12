Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $96.06. 489,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,521. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

