Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.1 %

Fortrea stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 159,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,808. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

