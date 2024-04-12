Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CI traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,801. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.97 and a 200-day moving average of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

