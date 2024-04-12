Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 636,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,583,000. Fiserv accounts for about 4.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.25. 447,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,627. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

