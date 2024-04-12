Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $268.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.53.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,215,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,845,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

