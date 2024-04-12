Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 481.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

