Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 5,187,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,947,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

