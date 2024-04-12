Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.42. 491,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.