Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. 6,687,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,965,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.