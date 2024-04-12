Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Rises By 558.3%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 558.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,233. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

