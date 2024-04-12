Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,797,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,892,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $281.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.